On Friday two persons were arrested in possession of three pistols and 14 cartridges at Mankhurd. The police filed a complaint and they were able to catch two people in the Shivaji Nagar area.

The people who were arrested in this case were Haquiullah Khan (33) and Arif Sayyed (34) working as an owner in a garment shop at Dharavi.

The police received the information of these people and their consignment delivery through an auto- rickshaw driver after which police arrested them.

The consignment delivery was done at Rafique nagar to deliver the consignment to the Sayyed and both were been nabbed by the police. The weapons were brought from Jaunpur via Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the report stated to agencies ”More arrests are likely in the case, as we are trying to track down people to whom the accused had delivered weapons in the past. The duo has been arrested under the Arms Act,” assistant police inspector (API) Navnath Kale of Shivaji Nagar police station said.