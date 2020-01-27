2 men consuming drugs near Borivali railway tracks run over by a local train

On Sunday evening, two men who were allegedly consuming drugs at a place between the Borivali and Dahisar stations were run over by a local train. According to the police, the bodies of the two were found around 7:30 pm near the Dahisar river bridge that borders a sprawling slum cluster.

The deceased who have been identified as Chhotu Ramesh Chouhan (19) and Ishwar Shankar Rathod (22), were the residents of Ganpat Patil slums near the I C Colony in Borivali. Police said that the duo were dead before they could be admitted to a hospital.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the duo took cannabis and charas and would frequently visit that area to consume drugs as the location is away from the glare of the police. After heavy smoking, the duo dozed off on the tracks and did not respond to the horns of a coming train.