210 Naxalites Lay Down Arms in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Hold Constitution as Symbol of Surrender 2

In a significant blow to Left-Wing Extremism, as many as 210 Naxalites, including a Central Committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), surrendered before police and paramilitary forces in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday. The surrender ceremony took place in the presence of senior security officials and tribal community leaders.

The Naxalites, holding copies of the Indian Constitution as a symbol of their return to the democratic fold, also handed over 153 weapons — including 19 AK-47 rifles, 17 self-loading rifles, 23 INSAS rifles, one INSAS light machine gun (LMG), 36 .303 rifles, four carbines, and 11 barrel grenade launchers (BGL).

The surrendered group included one Central Committee member, four members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DSZC), 21 divisional committee members, and 61 area committee members, according to officials. Tribal leaders welcomed them with flowers, symbolizing their reintegration into mainstream society.

Photographs from the event showed police officers, paramilitary personnel, and community representatives standing together with the surrendered cadres in a display of reconciliation and peace.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also serves as Home Minister, are expected to address a press conference regarding the development.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has consistently emphasized the government’s commitment to eradicating Naxalism, particularly in the Bastar region, by March 31, 2026. Earlier this week, Shah announced that Abujhmarh and North Bastar — two of the worst-affected regions — have been declared free from Naxal terror, reiterating that while surrendering rebels are welcome back into society, those persisting with violence will face decisive action.