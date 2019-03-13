Over three thousand terrorists belonging to the UN-designated terror organisation Islamic State have surrendered to US-backed Kurdish forces.

This comes after the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an attack to retake the last ISIS stronghold in Syria, as per reports.

Mustafa Bali, the SDF’s spokesman, claimed that over 3,000 terrorists laid down their arms by Tuesday night, adding that three Yazidi women and four children have been rescued as well.

Intense shelling of the Syrian town of Baghouz – the last territory claimed by ISIS – continued throughout Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. Bali claimed that ISIS fighters in the city were “surrendering en masse”, adding that two weapons depots were destroyed in the attacks, killing 38 ISIS terrorists.