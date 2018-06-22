Four unidentified miscreants allegedly robbed a police constable after abducing him in the district, police said.

The accused robbed Rs 2,700, ATM card, mobile phone and also withdrew Rs 80,000 from an ATM last night, they said.

The constable Prabhati Lal, posted at the Mahila thana in Jaipur west, was waiting for a vehicle to reach home,” police said.

The accused, who were in a bolero, gave him lift and executed the crime, they said.

He was also allegedly beaten up by the accused, police said, adding that the matter was under investigation.