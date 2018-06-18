65-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in a public toilet in Kolsewadi in Thane district’s Kalyan area, police said on June 18.

Police said that Kamundas Samarudas Manickpure raped the 8-year-old girl when she went to a public toilet in Kolsewadi locality in the afternoon on Sunday.

A complaint was filed by the victim’s family last evening following which the man was arrested late Sunday night, a Kolsewadi police official said.

The man is a resident of Suchak Naka in Kolsewadi, the official informed.

“A case has been registered against the man for rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked,” the official said.