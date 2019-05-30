The second day of 8th All India Convention for the ‘Hindu Nation’ held and the Convention raised objections on a Marathi News Channel named ‘ABP Maza’ for hurting the ‘sentiments of crores of patriots by airing a programme ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar – A hero or villain?’ on the anniversary of Swatantryaveer Savarkar on May 28.’

By raising a question whether the news Channel will dare to air a programme ‘A hero or villain ?’ in the name of Mohandas Gandhi or Jawaharlal Nehru, the Convention also demanded that the BJP government should confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ on Swatantryaveer Savarkar and honour his extreme sacrifice for the motherland.

On this occasion, H.H. Mahant Shriramgyanidasji Maharaj from Gondia, Maharashtra, said, “Our nation is going through a very difficult time. Hindus are compelled to face gigantic challenges of the likes of religious conversions. In this situation, we need to travel nook and corner of the country for protection of Dharma by keeping Lord Shriram as our ideal.”

Adv. Rajiv Nath, legal adviser of South Assam, Hindu Jagaran Manch, asserted, “Conversion of a lot of Hindus is going on in Assam through Convent schools; we started Saraswathi puja in many schools to control this!’ Satish Vaidya of ‘Agniveer’, New Delhi spoke about his experiences and success received while doing the work of stopping religious conversions.

Adv. Rabindra Ghosh, the President of Bangladesh Minority Watch spoke about the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Targeting the Bangladesh government for being inactive in protecting Hindus, Ghosh stated, “The situation of Hindus in Bangladesh is very pathetic. The incidents such as rapes on Hindu women, lootin, and arson of Hindus’ houses, vandalising temples, etc. have now become the common occurrences. The population of Hindus in Bangladesh which was 18 to 20 per cent at the time of the creation of Bangladesh has now reduced to meagre 1 to 8 per cent in most of the Bangladeshi divisions.”

Moreover, the International President of ‘World Hindu Federation’ Ajay Singh said that Hindus need to unite to seek justice for themselves. He praised Hindu Janajagruti Samiti for doing excellent work to awaken Hindus in India and impart them education on Dharma. On this occasion, Coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Gururaj Prabhu said, “Secular Democracy was imposed on Nepal by hatching a conspiracy. China is making efforts to annex Nepal. Hundreds of Churches are active in converting Hindus and Buddhists in Nepal to Christianity. When Democracy was adopted in Kashmir, the people raised the voice to declare Nepal as the ‘Hindu Nation’ in its Constitution. However, the word ‘Secular’ was inserted in the Nepali Constitution at the eleventh hour and thereby people were stabbed in the back. Anti-India forces in Nepal are getting strong since Nepal became secular.”