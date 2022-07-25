Representative Image

On Monday in Maharashtra’s Thane district police officials stated a 46-year-old man riding a motorcycle was died as his bike had hit the potholes on the road after which dumper ran over him took his life. The incident took place on Saturday.

The deceased person was identified as Brijeshkumar Jaiswar was travelling to Thane city as per the reports senior inspector Ganpat Pingale of Kongaon police station.

The victim was riding his motorcycle at Rajnoli naka in Bhiwandi city at that time his motorcycle had the pothole due to which he lost his control and fell from his bike and dumper which was coming from behind ran over him.

Police has logged the case and the investigation is still going on as per the police is also trying to get in touch with the Maharashtra State Road and development department for the issues of potholes to be resolved.