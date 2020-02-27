Aakriti Art Foundation is going to hold its ‘Colors of springs 14th art exhibition’ at Mumbai’s Simroza Art Gallery. The exhibition will hold paintings of 24 famous Indian artists. Gradually it will be seen that there will be more than 100 painting art exhibits. in which famous artists from different parts of India will participate in which Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kolkata, Bangalore and others.

Aakriti Art Foundation has been organising such events continuously for the last 10 years in which artists who have mastered painting for the last many years have demonstrated their art on this platform.

This art exhibition will be open from 27 February to 1 March 2020 from 11 am to 7 pm.

Earlier, those of whom who participated in the exhibition were veteran artists like MF Hussain, Ramesh Gorjala, Sameer Mondal, Thota Vaikuntham, Manoj Das, Ramesh Gojar, Kumud Das, Sunil Tambe, Dr. Shash Benurwar, Qureshi Besrai, Mrinal Dutt, Neela Vidwan, Jai Ranjith, Ravindra Kamble, Rajalakshmi Sonawane, Parimal Vaghela, Swapan Roy, Kanchan Mahante, Poonam Anand, Anjali Wuduta, Sharad Malakar, Deepak Garud, Prabuddh S. Sawant and Mamta Bora.

Incidentally, Aakriti is attending this the Art Foundation’s event as an honored guest in which Manju Lodha, Leela Gajra, Ganpat Kothari, Manisha Shah, Parvez Damania, SP Ahuja, Rajeev Chopra, Piyush Gupta, Anand Kumar Shukla, Dinesh Tiwari, Simran Ahuja, Khemchand Bhagnani, Mickey Mehta, Ketan Shah, Dinesh Kochhar, Ajaykant Ruia, Dilip Shukla and Deepak Sawant are participating.

This art performance has been organised by Manmohan Jaiswal, founder and organiser of Akriti Art Foundation.