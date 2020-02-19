A 30-year-old Zomato delivery boy Suratkar was allegedly stabbed by a 20-year old fruit vendor Sachin Dinesh Singh in the early hours of Wednesday in suburban Powai.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-10) Ankit Goyal, they arrested the fruit vendor and his associate within hours of the crime. The arrested accused the people were identified as Sachin Dinesh Singh (fruit vendor) and Jitendra Hariram Raikar (32). While the deceased was identified as Amol Bhaskar Suratkar a resident of Indira Nagar locality in Powai, worked with online food delivery app Zomato.

As per a report, the incident took place near a hotel in Powai around 12:30 am when the two accused had a quarrel with the victim over the placement of a fruit handcraft. And in a fit of rage, Singh stabbed Suratkar with a knife.

Suratkar who sustained heart and stomach injuries was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on the arrival. Police said after committing the crime Singh tried to escape to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. However, he was arrested from Kurla station before he could board the train. And later police arrested his associate too.

Police have booked both the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention). Singh often had arguments over the latter’s placement of handcart in the area, the police said.