Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Wednesday outlined its network expansion blueprint for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 2018-19, entailing addition of over 15,000 new mobile sites and over 3,000 km of optic fibre.

The plan — which is part of its network expansion programme, ‘Project LEAP’, will bolster data capacities and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas. It translates into “addition of 1 new site per hour” to Airtel’s network in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a company release said.

Last year, over 10,000 new sites were deployed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, extending Airtel’s mobile broadband footprint to over 85 per cent of the population in the two states, the Airtel statement added.