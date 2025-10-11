Reliance Power’s Chief Financial Officer was taken into custody under the PMLA in connection with alleged multi-crore bank fraud cases.

ED Arrests Reliance Group CFO Ashok Pal in Money Laundering Case Linked to Anil Ambani Firms 2

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ashok Pal, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Reliance Power, a company under Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, on charges of money laundering, official sources said on Saturday.

Pal was taken into custody on Friday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a detailed investigation into financial irregularities linked to the group.

According to sources, the ED is probing multiple Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group companies in connection with alleged multi-crore bank fraud cases. The investigation focuses on suspected fund diversions and potential violations of banking and financial regulations.

The arrest marks a major development in the agency’s ongoing crackdown on corporate money laundering and financial misconduct cases involving major business groups.