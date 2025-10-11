The Samajwadi Party accused the BJP government of silencing dissent after Facebook suspended Akhilesh Yadav’s verified account with over 8 million followers.

Akhilesh Yadav's Official Facebook Account Suspended; SP Alleges 'Undeclared Emergency'

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has claimed that the official Facebook account of its president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has been suspended, accusing the BJP-led government of attempting to silence opposition voices.

According to party sources, Yadav’s verified Facebook account, which had over 8 million followers, was suspended around 6 pm on Friday. The page was frequently used by the SP chief to share his opinions, highlight government shortcomings, and interact with supporters.

Condemning the move, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand wrote on X, “Suspending the Facebook account of respected Akhilesh Yadav ji, the national president of the country’s third-largest party, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency, where every opposing voice is being suppressed. But the Samajwadi Party will continue to fight against the BJP’s anti-people policies.”

Facebook has not yet issued an official statement regarding the suspension.