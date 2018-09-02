Expelled Dravida Munnetra Khazhagam (DMK) leader MK Alagiri on Sunday asserted that he will definitely hold a rally at his late father M Karunanidhi’s memorial on September 5.

“I am the son of Karunanidhi. I do what I say,” Alagiri told reporters here when asked about the rally.

On August 25, Alagiri, the elder son of Karunanidhi, had said that his rally on September 5 would be a threat to the DMK.

“Yes definitely, it (rally) will be a threat. I have never aspired for any post in the party ever, even when Karunanidhi was alive. Stalin is in a haste to claim the presidency,” said Alagiri, who was ousted from the party in 2014.

The political battle between the brothers intensified after Alagiri on August 13 claimed that his father’s “true relatives” were on his side.

However, Stalin, in a clear majority, was elected as the party president by the DMK general council on August 28.