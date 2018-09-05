Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri led a rally of his supporters in a show of strength to the mausoleum of his late father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach on Wednesday.

Dressed in black, to condole Karunanidhi’s death, the rally began from Triplicane.

After walking for a while, Alagiri hopped on to an open van, waving enthusiastically to cheer his cadres.

The expelled leader’s followers from various districts held banners, which read “karam korpom kazhagam kappom,’ (let us join hands and guard the party).

The former Union minister’s loyalists, including Madurai-based P M Mannan, are taking part in the rally.

Alagiri said some day ago that he was ready to accept the leadership of his estranged brother M K Stalin if he was admitted into the party.

Hei was expelled from the DMK in 2014.