Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming venture “RRR”.

The 25-year-old actor said that she is excited about working with the critically-acclaimed director and south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

“Working with Rajamouli sir is a big tick off my bucket list. Also to be alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR is an absolute honour. I am very excited about this experience and also working in the south for the first time,” Alia said in a statement.

The film is set in the 1920s and the actor will soon start filming it.

“I begin the shoot in less than a month. I will be playing role of Sita and the film is set in 1920s backdrop,” the statement further read.

Ajay Devgn, who had earlier given the voice-overs for the Hindi version of Rajamouli’s 2012 Telugu blockbuster “Eega” titled “Makkhi”, is also set to play a pivotal role in “RRR”.