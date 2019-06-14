Every year June 14 is celebrated as the World Blood Donor Day which was initiated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2004. The day is marked to celebrate the contribution of the blood donors who save millions of lives every year.

WHO chose June 14 as it is the birth anniversary of famous scientist Karl Landsteiner, who got the Nobel Prize for his remarkable research work on the ABO blood group system.

Blood is donated to patients who have suffered injuries or in requirement of the red fluid in emergency situations. However, a human body can only accept the same group of blood as its own. Every year, while our country requires 5 crore units of blood, we only get 2.5 crore units of blood available in our blood banks.

Scarcity of blood in the blood banks becomes life-challenging often and many people die because of not getting blood at the right time. Awareness around blood donation and more people coming forward to save a life can bring a major difference in the healthcare system.

Many organizations, local and national clubs in India organise blood donation camps. According to the statistics, it has been noted that only 62 countries are getting sufficient blood supplies from the voluntary and unpaid blood donors whereas 40 countries are still dependent on the blood donations on the patient’s family member or paid donors. It is celebrated to motivate voluntary blood donors in the rest of the countries worldwide.

Blood donate is becoming important for many reasons today. Not only this, you can give a new life to others, but also meet the need for blood for yourself when it comes in time. Many people have to face problems like dizziness or vomiting after donating blood. Because of which some believe that blood donation leads to a major weakness in the body. However, after donating blood, your body is capable of reproducing the lost amount in 21 days. Moreover, no person can take more than 471 ml of blood at one time from the donor.