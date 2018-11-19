CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma Monday filed in the Supreme Court his response on findings of the CVC’s preliminary probe report on corruption charges against him in a sealed cover.

The apex court had earlier in the day asked Verma to file his response “as quickly as possible” during the day” and made it clear that it will not adjourn the scheduled hearing on Tuesday after his lawyer sought more time.

“Even though we sought a little time from the court, the sealed cover reply of Mr Verma was filed with the secretary general at 1 pm,” lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Verma told PTI.

The apex court, on November 16, had asked Verma to file his response in a sealed cover to the preliminary probe report of the Central Vigilance Commission on corruption charges against the CBI Director by 1 pm on Monday.

The bench made clear that it will not shift the scheduled date of hearing and asked him to file his response “as quickly as possible” during the day by 4 pm itself to enable it to peruse the reply.

Earlier, the apex court had said that the CVC has made some “very uncomplimentary” findings in its probe on corruption allegations against Verma and wanted further investigations into some of the charges which required more time, adding there were also some “very complimentary” conclusions.

Summing up the “exhaustive” confidential report of the CVC given to it, the court ordered that its copy along with the annexure be given to Verma in a sealed cover.

Verma had approached the apex court challenging the Centre’s decision to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave following his feud with special CBI director Rakesh Asthana, who has levelled corruption allegations against him. Asthana has also been divested of his duties and sent on leave.

Pursuant to the top court’s order, the CVC’s inquiry against Verma was conducted under the supervision of former apex court judge Justice A K Patnaik and the report was filed in the court on November 12.

Besides the plea filed by Verma, the court is also seized of the PIL filed by NGO Common Cause, which has sought a probe by a special investigation team against CBI officers.

Besides, it had barred Rao from taking any major policy decision but granted him liberty to perform routine tasks that are essential to keep the CBI functional.

On November 4, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had also moved the top court contending that divesting Verma of his statutory powers and functions is “completely illegal and arbitrary”.

In an interlocutory application filed in the pending petition, Kharge, who is also a member of the three-member selection committee which appoints the CBI director, said that “as a concerned stakeholder he brings to the attention of the court the brazen and illegal actions” of the political executive in interfering with the independent functioning of the CBI director.