Beating of drums and performances by various folk troupes marked BJP President Amit Shah’s roadshow today at Ambikapur town in Chhattisgarh.

This is part of the ‘Vikas Yatra’ campaign being undertaken by Chief Minister Raman Singh ahead of the assembly polls in the state by the end of this year.

Shah was accorded a rousing reception by a large number of party leaders and workers when he commenced the roadshow in the afternoon from Kharsiya Naka area.

People gathered in large numbers along the narrow lanes in the heart of Ambikapur city, the headquarters of Surguja district.

The roadshow, which lasted about 45 minutes, covered a distance of around 5 kms, passing through Agrasen Chowk, Jaistambh Chowk, Mahamaya Chowk, Gandhi Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk.

It culminated at P G College grounds, where Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting.

Apart from the chief minister, state Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra and other cabinet ministers also took part in the event.

As many as 52 welcome gates were erected on the route.

The road show was led by a bike-rally and followed by a convoy of vehicles.

Raising of slogans by the BJP workers, participation of various folk troupes and beating of drums added special colour to the event. Banners and flags were also displayed.

Shah’s first roadshow in the poll-bound state is being considered significant for the ruling BJP as it has been in power in the state for the last 15 years and could battle anti-incumbency in the assembly polls.

Police personnel maintained tight security along the route with several roads in busy areas of the city barricaded and traffic diverted.