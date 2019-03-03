BJP president Amit Shah will visit Nizamabad in Telangana on March 6 to take part in a meeting to review the party’s poll preparedness for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has divided the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state into four clusters. Amit Shah will attend the Nizamabad cluster meeting on March 6, a release from the Telangana BJP said on Sunday.

BJP leaders, office bearers from Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Medak Parliament constituencies, besides those who contested the December 2018 assembly elections would participate, it said.

Senior party leaders have already said that the BJP would go it alone in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections and contest in all the 17 seats in the stat