Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama appreciated the ancient Indian knowledge as he said it helps to tackle negative emotions and could help to contribute to world peace.

Addressing a gathering in Kangra on Saturday, the Dalai Lama highlighted the relevance of India in the Buddhist world and said if the country takes lead in combining its ancient knowledge of emotions and spiritualism with modern education, India will become inspiration for many Buddhist countries.

He mentioned that one of his lifelong commitments is to revive this “ancient yet scientific” tradition in modern India by incorporating it in the education system.

He further stressed the need to impart environmental education right from the childhood.

The Dalai Lama also commented upon the role of media in the society.

“The role of media is to objectively inform and educate people, based on truth and facts.”

During the addressal, the Dalai Lama called the Tibetans residing in China as the followers of the Nalanda tradition.

He cited an example to substantiate his statement as he said, “Now many Chinese university scholars describe Tibetan Buddhism as an authentic Nalanda tradition and some Chinese scholars are now opting to study Tibetan Buddhism and language.

He noted that those who appreciate Tibetan Buddhism are also sympathetic towards the Tibetan problems.

Many dignitaries, including former Tibetan prime minister-in-exile Lobsang Tenzin also known as Samdhing Rinpoche and recent President of Tibetan government-in-exile Lobsang Sangay, attended the event.