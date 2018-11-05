Anushka Sharma is celebrating husband Virat Kohli’s 30th birthday with an endearing wish.

The ‘Sanju’ star took to social media to share some love soaked pictures with the Indian captain. She simply captioned them, “Thank God for his birth”

It seems filmmaker Karan Johar is also impressed with the actor’s subtle wish for her hubby. While terming it as the “sweetest birthday wish ever”, the acclaimed director extended his greetings to the Indian skipper as well.

“Sweetest birthday wish ever!!! Happy birthday Virat!!!!” he tweeted.

View this post on Instagram Thank God for his birth 😁🙏❤️✨ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 4, 2018 at 9:20pm PST

The couple is reportedly celebrating the special day in Haridwar. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday night, after Anushka – along with the star cast of ‘Zero’, including Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif – launched the trailer of the film in the city.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the most talked about couples Tinseltown, are also gearing up for their first wedding anniversary. The two secretly got married in December last year. Post their nuptials in Italy; the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.