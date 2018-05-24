The viral fitness challenge ‘HumFitTohIndiaFit’ has got another taker to its name – Anushka Sharma.

The Bollywood actress posted a video of herself doing deadlift after her cricketer husband Virat Kohli challenged her.

Anushka posted, “I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge. I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay”.

Her husband Kohli had tagged her in his own fitness post on Wednesday. In return, Anushka has tagged her friends Varun Dhawan and Dipika Pallikal for the same.

He had written, “I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. ?? #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay”.

In his message, Kohli had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wife Anushka, and ex-captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Following which, PM Modi and now the ‘Pari’ actress have replied with their own fitness messages.

The challenge ‘HumFitTohIndiaFit’ went viral on social media after Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore posted a video message on his Twitter, urging the citizens of India to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

So far, Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, PM Modi, Hrithik Roshan, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal have taken up the challenge and posted messages and videos supporting the cause.