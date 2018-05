American singer Ariana Grande posted a teaser clip of a song from her new album, Sweetener.

In the clip, Ariana could be seen crooning the lyrics of ‘The Light Is Coming’, which is her latest collaboration with American-Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj.

The clip also had a verse by Minaj, like “Why you have to make me go call up my side guy?/ Can’t let a F-boy eff up my nights, right?”

The singer and rapper had earlier paired up in 2016 for ‘Side to Side’.