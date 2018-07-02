State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced appointment of Arijit Basu as the Managing Director.

A graduate in Economics and a Master of Arts in History, Basu will handle the areas of Commercial Credit and IT and will also hold additional charge of Stressed Assets Resolution Group.

Prior to this role, Basu was designated as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in the bank.

With 35 years of experience, Basu served SBI Life Insurance Company as its MD and CEO from August 2014 to March 2018.During his tenure, the company successfully listed on the Stock Exchanges in October, 2017.

He held several key assignments in SBI which includes Chief General Manager of Delhi Circle and Regional Head and CEO of Japan Operations at Tokyo.

Basu worked in various verticals of the Bank including Corporate Banking, International Banking, Retail Banking and HR and was also part of Business Process Reengineering (BPR) initiative undertaken by the Bank.