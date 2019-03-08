Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC) for supply of 1,290 buses, the company said on Friday.

The order comes closely after the recent one for 2,580 bus received from various state transport undertakings, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

“We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order from GSRTC. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in the country,” company managing director Vinod K Dasari said.

Ashok Leyland (global buses) senior vice-president Sanjay Saraswat said, “With this order, our order book for state transport undertakings is upwards of 3,000 buses.”

“This is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our buses. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry,” Saraswat said.