Aurangabad CP sent on compulsory leave: Maha CM tells House

Amid the Oppositions demand for suspension of Aurangabad Police Commissioner Yashaswi Yadav over police “high-handedness” during a stir, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly that the police officer would be sent on compulsory leave from Thursday.

He also announced that a two member committee would be formed to probe the incident of violence during the protest over dumping of garbage on the outskirts of Aurangabad on March 7.

Fadnavis said the committee comprising ACS (Home) and DGP would submit their report within a month and the government would take a decision on further action.

He also announced that IG Aurangabad would hold the additional charge as the city’s police commissioner till then.

The Chief Minister made the announcements after the Lower House witnessed five adjournments over the issue.

The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena members demanded suspension of Yadav alleging police high-handedness against the protesters.

“Even women and children were not spared. They were pulled out of their houses and beaten up,” Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil alleged seeking suspension of the police commissioner.

Vikhe Patil was supported by NCP and Sena members.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said Aurangabad Muncipal Commissioner and the Police Commissioner should be suspended.

Shiv Sena member Sanjay Shirsat also condemned the police “highhandedness” against the protesters.

Atul Save of BJP said cases were filed against 1,200 people and two SSC students could not give their board exam that day.

In response, Fadnavis said, “All cases, except those related to attack on police personnel, will be withdrawn.”

The issue of violence in Aurangabad over the garbage dumping had come up in the House through a calling attention notice on Thursday morning.

Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil said a high level probe would be announced into the incident.

But, the Opposition and Shiv Sena members were not satisfied with his reply and were adamant on their demand for suspension of the police commissioner.

The House had to be adjourned twice for ten minutes as members of the Opposition parties and Sena rushed to the well, shouting slogans in support of their demand. Some members of the BJP were on their feet in support of the demand.

After the House resumed following a 15-minute break, the slogan-shouting continued.

The House was again adjourned three times- twice for 15 minutes and once for ten minutes.

Later, an angry Vikhe Patil told the House that some officers think they were above the system and needed to be punished.

Fadnavis then announced the government’s decision, taking into consideration the sentiments of the House.

Eight police personnel were injured in stone-pelting as locals opposed dumping of garbage at Padegaon-Mitmita village on the outskirts of Aurangabad in central Maharashtra on March 7. The mob set on fire two garbage trucks of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) apart from damaging two police vehicles, police had said.

On the same day, local MLA Imitiaz Jaleel of AIMIM had alleged in the Assembly that police had lathi-charged the protesters. He also alleged that he fired in the air to disperse the mob during the protest at Mitmita village.

However, Aurangabad Police Commissioner Yashaswi Yadav has denied the allegations. He had said that only teargas was used to disperse the protesting crowd.