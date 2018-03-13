BCCI income should be given to martyrs of Indian forces

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extra huge income which is showered on our super-rich cricketers in tunes of crores of rupees separately as salary, pension, award-money and match-fees. It is noteworthy that these cricketers usually earn large income from other sources as well like from modelling in advertisements. Such system further deepens class-disparity in the society in a highly disproportionate manner. Income from public-craze of cricket must not be taken as monopoly of cricketers. It is significant that even famous Hindu temples under government-supervisory do not give huge offerings coming there only to priests there.

A system must be formulated whereby total annual income of a cricketer in a particular year from BCCI in any form may not exceed say rupees fifty lakhs, which will even then be double the annual salary received by top-paid bureaucrat in the country. Huge income of BCCI should be better distributed amongst martyrs having laid down their lives defending Indian borders.

Madhu Agrawal

