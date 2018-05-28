The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) signed an agreement to promote ‘green’ cricket in India with the United Nations (UN) Environment.

Acting BCCI Secretary Amitabh Choudhary and Executive Director of UN EnvironmentErik Solheim signed a letter of intent at the BCCI headquarters, Cricket Centre in Mumbai ahead of the VIVO IPL 2018 final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Commenting on the initiative, Amitabh Choudhary said, “The Board is happy to announce its partnership with UN Environment. This is a major step in spreading the message of environmental conservation. We will help make cricket green and sensitize spectators towards minimizing waste generation during matches.”

The partnership aims to spread greater awareness about key environmental challenges facing the country, and highlight alternate, sustainable solutions. The BCCI will endeavor to reduce its environmental impact by greening operations and engaging cricketers and fans in green initiatives.

“The environment and sports are more closely connected than people think. If we don’t have a healthy environment, then sports will not thrive. I am delighted that UN Environment is partnering with the BCCI to use the power of cricket to inspire action for a cleaner environment,” said Erik Solheim.

The partnership will also focus on phasing out single-use plastic across stadiums in the country. The BCCI has already begun raising awareness on this issue. During the course of the VIVO IPL, a film with messages from captains of various franchises was created and aired in stadiums highlighting hazards of plastic pollution.

At the four matches played at the Holkar Stadium, a Green Protocol based on the concept of 3 R’s – to reduce, reuse and recycle was implanted. A plastic audit was undertaken there to assess the types and volumes of single-use plastic generated and chart a course to implement waste management system.

Similarly, at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, the Karnataka State Cricket Association replaced plastic cups and bottles with environment-friendly alternatives for over 32,000 fans.