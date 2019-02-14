Benedict Cumberbatch is joining the cast of “Good Omens” as Satan, showrunner Neil Gaiman has announced. Gaiman made the revelation during Television Critics Association winter press tour, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The Amazon series also features David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Miranda Richardson and Michael McKean.

Gaiman said that Cumberbatch’s Prince of Darkness will be “a giant, animated Satan” who appears “400 foot high”. The “Sherlock” star will appear in episode six of the series, which debuts on May 31.

Based on the novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the show is set in 2018 on the brink of an apocalypse as humanity prepares for a final judgment.

“Good Omens” is co-produced by BBC Studios with Narrativia, the production company of Pratchett’s daughter Rhianna, and the Blank Corporation and in association with BBC Worldwide for Amazon Prime Video and the BBC.