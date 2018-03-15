Beyonce, Jay-Z announce ‘On The Run II’ dates

Beyonce and Jay-Z are all set to appear together on stage for their second joint stint, the On The Run 2 Tour.

Kicking off Wednesday, June 6, in Cardiff, the concert series will stop in 15 cities across the U.K. and Europe, and 21 cities in North America, reports E! Online.

The ‘Formation’ singer took to Instagram to make the announcement by sharing three posts.

Their latest tour is a sequel to their 2014 On The Run Tour which raked in $109 million and became the subject of an HBO concert special.