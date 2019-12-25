Dr. Anshuman Manaswi, a board certified cosmetic and plastic consultant who has more than 15 years of surgical experience. He is considered to be a pioneer of some innovative techniques of breast reconstruction and genital reconstructions. He is proficient in cosmetic procedures like liposuctions, breast reductions and augmentations, facial implants and face lifts.

Having graduated from the prestigious medical school, JIPMER, Pondicherry, India Dr. Manaswi did his post-graduation in plastic and cosmetic surgery from the Mumbai University.

Not only this, Dr. Manaswi has presented scientific research in national and international conferences and has contributed to many scientific publications and journals of repute. His work has also been admired by his peers.

Here, Dr. Manaswi gets candid with Editor-in-Chief Dr. Vaidehi Taman and shares his inspiration, myth about beauty, plastic surgery and many more…

You are an award winning successful doctor and cosmetic surgeon.What inspired you to enter the beauty industry?

Apart from being a doctor, I am an artist and thinker too. I love to sculpt and help people who suffer from some type of complexes because of their looks. Their smile after the change is blissful and inspiring.

As a cosmologist / cosmetic surgeon, what are those biggest myths about beauty that you want to clarify?

The biggest myth is to chase the ideal face and in the process, to forget smiling and laughing.This increases the face value manifold. Laughter also hides your structural flaws.

How do you deal with a popular myth prevalent today that products containing natural ingredients are better for skin?

The only way is to educate people and tell them that a known devil is better than an unknown devil (laughs). If we know the biological ingredients in a product, we can know what are its effect and side effects.

Recently many deaths occurred due to liposuction.Tell us how safe is it?

That’s not true. Liposuction is one of the safest procedure / surgery.

A catastrophy may occur in any surgery due to allergy etc on which the doctor has no control. But deaths are very rare. Important is that we must choose a plastic surgeon for the procedure and not any other doctor. In India, the regulations are not clear with non-plastic surgeons also getting into cosmetic procedures. Would you let anybody else touch your brain except a neuro surgeon? The analogy is clear.Your safety is also in your hands to an extent. For this you have to choose a proper specialist.

What is the biggest difference between non-surgical weight reduction and a surgical way of losing weight?

The natural ways of exercise and diet restrictions are best to lose weight. For MORBID (Life threatening obesity) Bariatric procedures like Bariatric surgery, Intra gastric balloon etc. are good.

For losing fat from some areas (which is essentially reshaping) Liposuction is the best. NON SURGICAL FAT LOSS therapies like Ultrasonic Lipo, Cool sculpting Lipo etc are neither effective nor safe. Not safe because their side effects have not been studied in detail.

Is it affordable for a common man?

Of course. Also we have many companies that offer soft loans for cosmetic surgeries.

Who should undergo such treatments?

Anybody who feels that looks are affecting their physical, mental or emotional well-being should consult a cosmetic expert.

HERE I MUST SPECIFY THAT IF A SURGERY IS REQUIRED, VISIT A PLASTIC SURGEON.

Beware, there are Quacks and un-qualified people in the market in plenty.

Besides, tell us the do’s and don’ts of surgical beautification?

Do some research, ask questions to your cosmetic surgeon. Listen to the advice of the doctor. Your doctor usually knows better than your acquaintance.Don’t be fixated on an idea and know the limitation of each procedure.

What are the risks involved in such procedures?

All depends on the procedure. Discuss this in detail. Usually these procedures are very safe in trained hands.

How much desired change can be guaranteed by doctors?

There are no guarantees but only improvements. And usually the improvement is tremendous.

Any identity crisis issues after facial alternations?

Occasionally yes, if lot of changes are done. Most of the people do not have any issues.

How do you look at these surgeries as craving for look more beautiful or need of circumstances?

Both! Societal pressures, professional compulsions and marital issues are the main reasons why people undergo these procedures. But the desire to look good is inborn in all of us. Isn’t it! That’s why we wear good clothes even!

Have you ever faced awkward situations from patients?

Yes, many times. One such incidence was when a girl came for nose reshaping along with her ‘to be mother in law’. Her nose was decent, but the mother in law wanted some improvement.