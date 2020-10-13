Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Bihar Local Parties, Including Pappu Yadav Approaching Us For Alliance, Says Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Hema Singh
Sanjay Raut, Bihar elections, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which recently announced that the party will contest for 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, reportedly disclose candidates’ name that would campaign for the same. On Tuesday, the chief spokesperson of the party Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena is all set to contest on 40-50 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, but no final decision has been taken on pre-poll alliance yet.

The party leader also said that talks are ongoing with local parties for an alliance in the state and he will be visiting Patna shortly.

On October 11, Shiv Sena filed the names of the candidates for Bihar election which includes Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rahul Shewale, and Krupal Tumane.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP informed, “Shiv Sena will contest 40-50 seats, there is no talk about alliance with anyone till now. I’ll go to Patna next week. Local parties, including that of Pappu Yadav, want to talk to us.”

Raut however refused to comment anything about talks with its pre-existing ally in the Maharashtra government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in Bihar.

While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led Mahagathbandhan comprises Congress and Left parties, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among others, in the state.

Reportedly, the late politician Ram Vilas Paswan led Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) has decided to go solo in this election.  However, some reports suggest that the current party president of LJP Chirag Paswan likely to enter into a post-poll alliance with the BJP.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 respectively, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

