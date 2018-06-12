No concrete evidence has been found against Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in Crypto Currency fraud case.

This was mentioned in the first charge sheet filed by the Police in the matter, informed Manisha Zende, Investigating Officer and Cyber cell Inspector.

“The case is separately investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well,” she said.

Earlier on June 5, Kundra was summoned by the ED in connection with the said scam.

Kundra’s name turned up in the report following alleged links with Bitcoin scamster Amit Bhardwaj.

According to media reports, Bhardwaj had started the country’s first online marketplace which accepted bitcoins and had also started bitcoin mining start-ups.

He reportedly lured in investors with promises of hefty returns, assuring the investors of access to the bitcoin mining system that would let them mine their own bitcoins.

Kundra had allegedly promoted one of Bhardwaj’s operations.

In May, the Gujarat branch of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Kirit Paladiya for stealing bitcoins from his partner.

According to the police authorities, Paladiya stole 176 bitcoins worth over Rs 9 crore from his partner, Shailesh Bhatt.

Also, Amreli’s Superintendent of Police Jagdish Patel, Amreli local Crime Branch inspector Anant Patel and two other constables were arrested for being involved in the case.