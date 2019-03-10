Union Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Sunday said that his party had a direct fight with the Congress in the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the AAP will bag the third place in the national capital in the upcoming general election.

“People will vote to form a government at the Centre, so our fight in Delhi is with the Congress. Who will vote for Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, which has no say in the formation of the next government in the country,” Goel told reporters in an interview.

The former Delhi BJP chief, who was termed by party president Amit Shah as the “eighth” Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, is a probable from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Union minister Harsh Vardhan.

Goel is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan.

“The refusal of the Congress to go for an alliance with the AAP shows its confidence to take on the BJP. But the AAP, which rules Delhi, lacks even that confidence,” Goel said.

The Union Minister claimed that the AAP had “failed” to live up to the expectations of the people after its massive victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, adding that its leaders had also been accused of corruption.

The BJP holds all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. Uncertainty prevails over an alliance between the AAP and the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls, but if it comes about, the saffron party will face an uphill task to retain its 2014 tally.