Shiv Sena is not in a compromising mood, and BJP is on their stand of making Devendra Fadnavis a chief minister for second term. Today Fadnavis met Amit Shah to intervene and talk to aligning parties. One thing is sure that the BJP will make its government, but no one knows on what terms and conditions.

Since the election results are declared, BJP and CM Devendra Fadnavis have always maintained that they are forming government with Shiv Sena but on the other hand, Sena demanded a written assurance from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Home Minister Amit Shah or incumbent CM Devendra Fadnavis on the 50-50 power sharing formula and said that Maharashtra should have a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years. Only after which the party will lend support to BJP in forming the government.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had called a party meeting to decide about government formation in the state. The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the Assembly elections together. While the BJP won 105 seats, it failed to get a majority in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Shiv Sena registered a victory on 56 seats, including the Worli constituency, from where their leader Aaditya Thackeray has been elected the MLA. If Shiv Sena’s condition is considered by the BJP, the CM’s chair for 2.5 years will go to Aaditya. He will become the youngest CM of Maharashtra in that case.

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik told media, “It was decided and promised by Amit Shah that 50:50 formula before the Lok Sabha polls, similarly both allies should get chance to run the government for 2.5-2.5 years. Uddhav Thackeray should get this assurance in writing from BJP. Every time there are verbal assurances but nothing comes to fulfillment. This time, we will not be compromising on our demands”.

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Survey emphasised stating, “We want Aaditya as our CM. This is our first and foremost demand. Before assembly election, both BJP and our party had agreed on 50-50 power-sharing formula, which we want to be implemented in letter and spirit.

