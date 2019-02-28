Already BJP was under attack and Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa added spice to the controversy stating that India’s air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in Karnataka in the national election due by May. The Modi government is already under accusation for similar thing and somewhere such statements from their veteran leaders confirm it loud and clear. It is unfair to take political advantage over the brave efforts and sacrifices of our forces. An Indian Air Force pilot is in Pakistan’s custody for the second straight day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, the BJP, were roasted by the opposition for their continued focus on the coming national elections that are due by May. The Prime Minister had a video interaction with party workers today that was billed by the BJP as the biggest ever. The opposition parties, which have postponed their election-related programmes following the escalation in hostilities with Pakistan but BJP was seen using the sacrifice of soldiers for its political interests. Tuesday’s action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls. Yeddyurappa’s comments have intensified the opposition’s attacks on the ruling party.

Not only Yeddyurappa but BJP itself has taken huge advantage of the airstrike, the government claimed that the strike was successful and a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were killed. However, there was no such evidence of pictures was posted of killed terrorists. We could see 40 jawans those were martyred in terror attack, but we missed the visuals of killed hundreds of terrorists killed in an airstrike, maybe this is the reason people resonated to the declarations of Yeddyurappa. No doubt that BJP is sitting silent on all these happenings and continuing with its election rallies with utmost normality. People were expecting PM Modi to react and retaliate. Pakistan on Wednesday captured an Indian Air Force pilot after an air combat, after which the government put out a strong statement demanding his safe return. Later, on Thursday confirmed that Islamabad will release Abhinandan on Friday as a ‘gesture of peace’.

Now, the nation is aware and knows BJP politics. They want to increase seats with the help of hate, riots, attack, and war. All the youngsters of India are asking where was the failure of 44 martyrs? They are also asking it is a shame four attacks happened in BJP government especially for the past two years and that too in the army base — Pathankot, Uri, Gurdaspur, and Pulwama. Please understand that the youngsters are also asking, this much not happened for the past 70 years and how come it is happening now. The Modi government has not only failed in addressing national security issues but they failed our armed forces too.

There are many unanswered questions such as, why MiG-21 is used in against of F-16 fighter plane, why not used other better type of plane? Why the pilots were not stopped before crossing the LoC by respective control room? Why our missile defense systems are not used in against of Pakistan F-16 Plane when they have entered in our air space by crossing LoC? Why are our missile and other defense systems not being used against Pakistan F- 16 Plane when they entered in our air space by crossing LoC? This entire thing must be investigated thoroughly. Above all, the intent of these attacks needs people’s attention. Why the Jawan’s are being attacked and getting killed ahead of the elections? The PM must stop political activity until IAF pilot’s return. You want to increase seats with the help of hate, riots, attack, and war? This will not happen as the people are smart enough to understand the agenda; moreover, BJP has every chance to win elections and they actually need no such stunts to impress their dedicated voters.

It is surprising that in every escalation with Pakistan, one of our soldiers became a prisoner of Pakistan. In Surgical Strike-1 and in Surgical Strike-2, the same thing happened. We failed to understand why don’t our people become cautious beforehand? Why has our intelligence failed time and again? Why has the government failed to take Pakistan on task and give them a befitting reply?

We, the voters, want to know why war is needed or being propagated. If India has serious intention to attack Pakistan, show them their place or is this warmongering another jumla to garner votes? Above all, Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman will be released tomorrow as a “gesture of peace” by Pakistan. What is the guarantee that BJP and its politics will not use him as a poster boy of forthcoming elections?

Though BJP was hell bent to drive political mileage out of Wing Commander Abhinandan’s captivity in Pakistan, however, Pakistan PM Imran Khan very diplomatically and strategically used “the gesture of peace” and now the hope of the saffron party to use Abhinandan as a political tool fell flat. PM Khan too, on the other hand, managed to garner enough praises on the international platforms. Ironically, the same Indians, who were cursing Pakistan few hours back, are now in awe of the same country and its ‘gesture’. The wave again made a quick turnaround.

