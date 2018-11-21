Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday claimed that the BJP has run the government “comparatively better” than the Congress and blamed the opposition party for a “credibility crisis” in politics after Independence.

Talking to reporters in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Singh asserted that the country was currently witnessing “acche din” (good days) and it was a matter of perception of how people saw it.

He also defended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre over the Rafale jet deal row.

“Indian economy is the fastest growing economy in the world due to the charismatic work of our prime minister (Narendra Modi). India (people) has accepted that BJP is a political party which runs the government comparatively better than the Congress,” Singh told reporters in Bhopal.

“I said comparatively… no political party is perfect, neither we are, I never made such a claim. All political parties have shortcomings. But this (BJP) is a political party which works better, comparatively,” he asserted.

In a stinging attack on the Congress, he accused it of creating a “credibility crisis” in the country, saying there was a difference between the party’s words and actions.

Asked about the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Singh said, “(I think) You are familiar with the development on this issue. I can only say, wait.”

On the BJP’s promise of bringing “acche din”, he said, “Yahi hain acche din, prashna nazariye ka hai (these are the good days, it is a matter of perception).”