After a strained relationship for last few years, the Shiv Sena and BJP on Monday decided to seal the alliance in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. While the saffron party will contest 25 seats, Shiv Sena will fight in 23 constituencies, as confirmed by both the parties in a press conference.

BJP chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai for talks following which the duo made a formal announcement.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, “We did not contest the state polls together but we have been in the state and at the Centre for the last four years. There were some differences. But our ideologies are the same.”

Despite being partners at the Centre and in the state, the Thackeray-led party last year had decided to go solo in future elections.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “People are seeing Shiv Sena and BJP for past 30 years. For 25 years, we stood united, and for 5 years, there was confusion. But like CM said, I still provided guidance to government from time to time.” Moreover, BJP President Amit Shah stated, “I am confident that in Lok Sabha elections, BJP and Shiv Sena will together win 45 out of total 48 seats in Maharashtra.”