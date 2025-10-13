BMC Confirms Citywide Water Disruption After Technical Glitch at Panjrapur Pumping Station

Mumbai faces low water pressure after a fault at the Panjrapur Pumping Station disrupted major supply lines; BMC says repairs are underway on a war footing.

Several parts of Mumbai experienced low water pressure on Monday after a technical fault at the 3A Pumping Station in Panjrapur disrupted the city’s main water supply system. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that the issue was caused by a failure in the 230-volt AC contactor of the diesel generator (DG) set, which led to the tripping of multiple pumps.

According to BMC officials, the damaged component requires immediate replacement, and engineers are carrying out a complete electrical isolation for around one hour to complete the repair. The civic body said the work is being conducted on a “war footing” to restore water supply as soon as possible.

During the maintenance period, Mumbai’s water supply will continue but at considerably reduced pressure. Areas depending on the Panjrapur pumping station — one of the city’s key water supply facilities — are expected to experience low pressure until the fault is fixed.

Civic engineers are already at the site, working with the electricity department to minimize downtime. “The team is working round the clock to restore normal operations. Once the replacement is completed, water pressure will return to normal levels,” a senior BMC official said.

The BMC has urged residents to cooperate and use water judiciously until the supply stabilizes. Tanker services have been kept on standby for emergencies, officials added.

The Panjrapur pumping station handles a major share of Mumbai’s daily water distribution. While short-term disruptions for maintenance are routine, today’s technical glitch has once again highlighted the strain on the city’s aging water infrastructure. The BMC expects normal water supply to resume later in the day once repairs are completed.