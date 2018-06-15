Sukma District Police on Friday confirmed the retrieval of three uniformed bodies of Naxals following a joint security encounter carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in the Chintagufa village area.

Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena said the encounter took place around 10 a.m. on Friday and added that four weapons, including a 315 rifle, a pistol, a Bharmar and a Katta were also recovered.

As per the security forces, the Naxals had laid ambush while they were travelling from Gattapad to Tokanpalli village, following which the encounter broke out.

On June 11, three Naxals were arrested from Chhattisgarh’s Sagmeta area by the police.

The police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.