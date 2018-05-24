The Bombay High Court refused interim relief from arrest to actor Maria Susairaj in a cheating case.

She had earlier served a three-year sentence in the 2008 murder case of TV executive Neeraj Grover.

A vacation bench of Justice Ajey Gadkari said it would hear the plea for urgent interim relief only if the applicant (Susairaj) was willing to deposit Rs 1 crore.

“… No interim relief otherwise. The application shall be posted for hearing on June 15,” the court said.

The Kannada actress had earlier this week filed an anticipatory bail plea in the high court.

In April, she was booked along with nine others by Thane police for allegedly cheating some people, including businessmen, of Rs 15 crore.

The police has so far arrested four people in the case.

In 2011, Susairaj was convicted by a sessions court for destroying evidence in the Grover murder case.

Her fiancé and former naval officer Emile Jerome was convicted for Grover’s killing and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Susairaj was awarded a three-year sentence and released soon after as she had already been in jail for that period during the case trial.