Bombay HC seeks reply from Centre, Maha govt on plea for policy on booster doses of vaccine

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Union Government, Maharashtra Government, and the Mumbai civic body to file a reply to a petition seeking a policy for administering booster doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines.

Advocate Aditya Thakkar, appearing for the Centre, told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Anil Kilor that guidelines have been framed for administering ‘precaution doses’ to senior citizens and frontline workers.

The bench then asked the Union government, the state and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file reply affidavits within ten days.

Lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, who have filed the public interest litigation, submitted that the third wave of COVID-19 was likely and therefore there was an urgent need to administer booster doses (to those who have had their first two doses of vaccines). The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.