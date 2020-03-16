The Bombay High Court and its benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa shall function for only two hours in a day from March 17 until further orders in view of the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The High Court on Monday issued a circular after a meeting held by acting Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari and other senior judges.

The functioning of the high court at its principal bench, in Mumbai, and other benches in Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa shall be from noon to 2 pm from March 17 till further orders, the circular issued by HC Registrar S B Agarwal said.

It added that all district courts and magistrates shall also endeavor that their working time not exceed three hours a day, and that they take up for hearing only urgent matters.

On March 14, HC had said its functioning shall be restricted to urgent matters for a week from March 16 in view of the virus threat. On Monday, the HC wore a deserted look with most benches hearing only urgent matters.