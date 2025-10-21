Borivali Railway Police Nab 28-Year-Old for Molesting Woman at Station 2

The Borivali Railway Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman at Borivali railway station in the early hours of October 19. The court has remanded the accused to judicial custody, officials said.

According to police, the woman was at the station to board a train to Nagpur, where her mother had passed away. She was seated on a bench at platform number three around 1.30 am when the accused, reportedly intoxicated, approached and touched her inappropriately.

The woman immediately sought help from the railway police, who acted swiftly and registered a case under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty.

The accused, who works as a video editor with a Mumbai-based production house, was arrested and later sent to Thane jail. His identity has not been disclosed by the authorities.