A 17-year-old boy allegedly flashed at a school teacher at Ambad in Nashik city, after which he was detained on the charge of molestation, police said.

The incident took place at Ganesh Colony area in Nashik on Monday, a police official said.

“The boy, who lives in the same locality as the teacher, climbed on to the window of the bungalow, where she stays, and then flashed at her,” the official said.

The victim was writing something in her bedroom when the incident took place, he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, we booked the minor under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, the official said.

According to police, the accused had tried to molest the victim in the past as well.

The minor was given a warning and later allowed to go, he said adding that a probe into the case is on.