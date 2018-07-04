The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the United Kingdom regarding cooperation between both countries in the field of law and justice and to set up a joint consultative committee.

The MoU takes care of concerns and requirements in the field of exchange of experience by legal professionals, government functionaries and their training and effective legal aid mechanism for resolution of disputes before various courts, tribunals, etc.

It also proposes the establishment of joint consultative committees.