Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh linked to extremist Sikh rapper

Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh reportedly has personal links to an extremist Sikh rapper.

According to the Toronto Sun, the YouTube videos of Chani Natt, a Canadian rapper with a large follower on social media, glorifies violence and promotes Khalistani Independence.

The videos, often depicting violence and terrorism, have been viewed millions of times.

Canadian journalist Candice Malcolm took to Twitter to share a video of Natt.

“Here is Natt with his crew of gun-wielding thugs waiving a Khalistani independence flag. The Vancouver Canucks jersey is a nice touch, reminds us this is happening in our own backyard,” she wrote.

Earlier, during Prime Minister Trudeau’s visit to India, Pro-Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal was invited to dine with him at a formal event hosted by Canadian High Commissioner to India Nadir Patel. The invite was later rescinded.

Prime Minister Trudeau also received backlash over his wife Sophie Trudeau’s photo with convicted pro-Khalistani terrorist.

Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) Randeep S. Sarai, however, took responsibility for inviting Atwal to Trudeau’s reception dinner in New Delhi.

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986.