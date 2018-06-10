Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda Brijbhushan Sharan on Saturday stoked controversy saying said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath are not indulged in any kind of corruption activity.

Sharan further said that the surety about the same for other BJP leaders cannot be guaranteed.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath do not indulge in any kind of corruption. And, please listen carefully; I’ve said that only the prime minister and the chief minister are incorruptible. I cannot say the same thing about other leaders of our party,” he said in a public rally.

This is not the first time when Sharan has made such remark, earlier he drew the attention of the people, by comparing the Congress president Rahul Gandhi with a ‘barking dog’.