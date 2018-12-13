China is positioning itself to supplant America as the world’s next superpower through “economic aggression” and “relentless theft of US assets”, the Trump administration has told a powerful Congressional committee.

Assistant Director of counter-intelligence Division, FBI E W “Bill” Priestap told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing on Chinese espionage activities that after the World War-II, the US and its allies created an international order that has led to greater peace, prosperity and human rights than at any other time in human history.

The Chinese government has been exploiting this order while simultaneously trying to challenge and replace it. The resulting double standards are everywhere, he said on Wednesday.

“China tries to dominate Internet governance to benefit Chinese telecom companies, yet China censors its own Internet and eliminates data privacy,” Priestap alleged.

“It is alarming that the Chinese government’s economic aggression, including its relentless theft of US assets, is positioning China to supplant us as the world’s superpower,” he alleged.